Thousands cast their votes at the polls on Election Day in Toledo

"I think that we need to have a voice in our government," voter Gaetano Tomasella said. "If we don't vote, we have no room to complain about anything."

TOLEDO, Ohio — Election officials were anticipating a good voter turnout on Election Day and heading into this last stretch, the numbers we're seeing show that Toledo came out to vote.

As of Tuesday afternoon, nearly 3,600 Lucas County residents voted at the polls.

Voters stopped by Beverly Elementary School in south Toledo to cast their ballots and make their voices heard.

One of those being Gaetano Tomasella. "I think that we need to have a voice in our government," he explained. "If we don't vote, we have no room to complain about anything."

Officials with the Lucas County Board of Elections said they did in fact find enough poll workers to make Election Day go smoothly. The poll workers stayed busy throughout the day, helping voters with where they needed to be and making sure they disinfected all the polls in between people.

Hundreds of voters decided to wait until Election Day to cast their ballot instead of voting early or sending in absentee ballots, that includes Rudi Montgomery. "I feel coming here to the polls is something that as a citizen we should do," she explained. "I feel a little more solid about doing it here than doing it in the mail."

The polls close at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.