Ballot mix up in Lucas County Tuesday morning

Some voting machines showed Republican ballots to Democratic voters and Democratic ballots to Republican voters early on Election Day.

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Some early-morning voters in Lucas County Tuesday found they were given the wrong ballot for their party's primary.

Lucas County Board of Elections officials said that in some instances Democratic voters were presented Republican ballots and vice verse after the county experienced some issues with voting machines.

Board of elections officials blamed the issue on a vendor error that caused the electronic poll book to print an incorrect barcode on the ballot. Poll workers were informed and employed the proper backup procedure, elections officials said.

The vendor problem was resolved about 1:30 p.m.

The vendor, whom the board of elections officials did not name, is working to correct the error.

The issue arose sporadically throughout the county in the early hours of Tuesday's primary election vote.

There is no timetable for this issue to be resolved, but people are still able to vote.

Secretary of State Frank LaRose said the issues have come up in both Lucas and Cuyahoga counties.

LaRose said everyone will still be able to vote, but the process just may be a bit more inconvenient.

Wood County Board of Elections reported no issues Tuesday morning.

Vendor issues also caused problems in Lucas and other Ohio counties in 2020 when Cleveland-based Midwest Direct, which was contracted to print absentee ballots, was overwhelmed by requests and could not mail out ballots to absentee voters on time.