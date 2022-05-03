VOTER GUIDE | Ohio's May 3 primary election: See what's on the ballot and how to find your polling place

The May 3 primary election has multiple big races on the ballot, including the Ohio governor battle to the U.S. Senate contest to replace retiring Sen. Rob Portman.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEVELAND — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story was originally published in a previous article on April 29, 2022.

It's almost time...

Ohio's May 3 primary election is nearly here -- and we want to make sure you're prepared with everything you need to know before casting your vote.

When are the polls open? What's on your ballot? What are the big races you need to know? When do results come in? From the race to be Ohio's next governor to the battle for Sen. Rob Portman's seat, we answer all of the big questions in our election day guide, which you can explore below.

Happy voting!

WHEN IS ELECTION DAY?

Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

WHEN ARE THE POLLS OPEN?

Polls are open throughout Ohio from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Remember, you are still permitted to vote as long as you're in line before the polls close at 7:30 p.m.

WHERE IS MY POLLING PLACE?

You can find your polling location HERE.

CAN I STILL DO EARLY VOTING?

Yes, but your time is running out. These are the only remaining early voting hours:

April 30: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.

May 1: 1-5 p.m.

May 2: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

WHAT RACES ARE ON MY BALLOT?

CLICK HERE to see a sample of your local ballot so you can study up before heading to the polls.

WHAT ARE SOME OF THE BIG ISSUES & RACES?

There are multiple statewide races that are generating a lot of attention as candidates aim to earn enough votes to represent their party on the November general election ballot. Here are some highlights:

Ohio gubernatorial race: While Gov. Mike DeWine is seeking re-election, multiple other candidates are hoping to take the role.

While Gov. Mike DeWine is seeking re-election, multiple other candidates are hoping to take the role. U.S. Senate race: With Sen. Rob Portman set to retire, a number of Democrats and Republicans are in the running. You can watch both political party debates in the race below:

Ohio's 11th Congressional District: Rep. Shontel Brown, who was recently elected to the post after Marcia Fudge left her seat to serve on President Biden's administration, is facing Nina Turner in a rematch.

Rep. Shontel Brown, who was recently elected to the post after Marcia Fudge left her seat to serve on President Biden's administration, is facing Nina Turner in a rematch. Various school levies: Two districts to watch include the Springfield Local Schools in Summit County along with Marlington Local Schools in Stark County. Both face cuts if their levies fail.

REDISTRICTING MAP ISSUES: WHAT IS DELAYED FROM THIS ELECTION?

The offices of Ohio House, Ohio Senate and State Central Committee will NOT be included as initially planned in the May 3 election due to the state's ongoing legislative map redistricting. These races be held during a different election later this year.

WHAT FORM OF ID SHOULD I BRING SO I CAN VOTE?

You need to have a form of ID with you to cast a ballot on election day. Acceptable forms of identification are listed HERE.

WHAT IF I FORGET MY ID?

You can cast a provisional ballot by providing your Ohio driver's license or state identification number or the last four digits of your Social Security number. Once the information is reviewed and verified by the board of elections, your ballot will be counted.

But... There's more...

"If you do not provide one of the above documents or your driver’s license/state identification number or the last four digits of your Social Security number at the precinct, you will still be able to vote using a provisional ballot," according to the Ohio Secretary of State site. "However, in order for that ballot to be counted, you must return to the board of elections no later than seven days following Election Day to provide a qualifying form of identification."

WHAT'S THE DEADLINE FOR ABSENTEE VOTING?

Absentee ballots returned by U.S. Mail must be postmarked no later than the day before the election, which is Monday, May 2. You can also return your absentee ballot in person at your county's Board of Elections location before the polls close at 7:30 p.m. on Election Day.

HOW DO I TRACK MY ABSENTEE BALLOT?

Simple. There's a tracking tool for all Ohio voters to use HERE.

WHAT TIME WILL RESULTS COME IN?

We expect to see the first results shortly after 7:30 p.m. Absentee ballots are the first votes counted, according to the Secretary of State's office.

WHERE CAN I WATCH FOR RESULTS?

We will showcase live results all night long after the polls close at wkyc.com/elections. Be sure to follow WKYC on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube for our complete coverage. Here's what you can expect from 3News:

Breaking election results will be available through push alerts with the free WKYC app. You can download it here: Android, Apple.

A live blog on WKYC.com with real-time updates that kicks off Tuesday morning and will carry updated details throughout election day and into Wednesday morning.

3News' digital anchor Stephanie Haney will provide live updates throughout the night.

Results, expert analysis and reaction as our reporters bring you every detail from the local issues and races that matter most to you and your family. Watch for these updates on What's New at 5 p.m., 3News at 6 p.m. and What's Next at 11 p.m.

A complete election wrap up on GO! Wednesday morning from 4:30-7 a.m.

Subscribe to our free 3News to GO! newsletter HERE to have the election results and other top headlines sent straight to your e-mail inbox.

SHOW OFF YOUR 'I VOTED' STICKER