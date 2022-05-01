May 3 northwest Ohio primary election guide: What's on your ballot Tuesday

Find out where and when to vote, what races and issues are on your ballot and more ahead of Tuesday's vote.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The above video originally aired April 19.

The May 3 primary election is here, and WTOL 11 has compiled a list of the issues and contested races in northwest Ohio.

To see a sample ballot for your precinct, click here.

Early voting in Ohio continues Monday. Polls are open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. In most counties, the early-voting center is at the county board of elections office. To find your early-voting center, click here.

In-person voting

Ohio polls are open on Election Day from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Click here to find your polling location.

What races are on the ballot?

The ongoing court fight over Ohio's new state legislative district maps means that those races will not appear on the May 3 primary ballot.

Ohio governor:

Gov. Mike DeWine is seeking re-election for a second term.

Republican candidates --

Democratic candidates --

Former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley Running mate: State Sen. Teresa Fedor

Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley Running mate: Cuyahoga County Council Vice President Cheryl Stephens



Ohio senator:

Ohio has an open Senate seek in this year's election as Rep. Sen. Rob Portman will retire at the end of his current term.

Democratic candidates --

Republican candidates --

U.S. House District 9:

Democratic incumbent Marcy Kaptur is seeking re-election.

Republicans vying for their party's nomination include Beth Deck of Vermilion, J.R. Majewski of Port Clinton, State Rep. Craig Riedel of Port Clinton, and State Sen. Theresa Gavarone of Bowling Green.

Lucas County commissioner:

Democratic commissioner Gary Byers is seeking re-election to a second term. He is being challenged in the primary by State Rep. Lisa Sobecki and Michael Hood. On the Republican ballot, Sylvania Township Trustee John Jennewine is running unopposed.

What issues are on the ballot?

Issue 3: Lucas County Mental Health and Recovery Services levy renewal is on the ballot countywide. If voters approve the measure, the 1-mill, 10-year levy will cost a property owner $24.20 per $100,000 of valuation. The levy funds mental health services for Lucas County.

Springfield Township Issue 5: In Springfield Township voters will face a ballot measure to fund expanded local police protection via the Lucas County Sheriff's Office. The five-year, 4.2-mill levy would cost about $147 a year for the owner of a $100,000 home.



