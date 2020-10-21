Findlay City Schools operating levy on the ballot for a third try

The 3.9 mill levy would generate $3 million for the district.

FINDLAY, Ohio — It's been 16 years since Findlay City Schools got a boost of money thanks to taxpayers.

In less than a week, that decision will be up to voters yet again.

After a proposed 5.9 mill operating levy was voted down earlier this year, then again during a special election, the Findlay City School board decided to try again with a lower millage.

Findlay voters will now decide on a 3.9 mill 5 year operating levy; which will generate about $3 million for the district.

"That does not come with some cuts, that will force us to make some staffing reductions in certified and classified staff. We are also looking at potentially closing some elementary buildings for next year," said FCS Superintendent, Troy Roth.

If approved, the new levy would cost a homeowner of 100K home about $136 a year

Though it isn't the amount the district initially wanted, it will be enough to pull the district out of deficit spending.

This is important to remedy, as many school districts fear more state funding cuts are on the horizon as the pandemic continues.