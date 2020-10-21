Update: Findlay Schools plan dependent on Hancock County coronavirus category

In the event Hancock County is upgraded to a Red Level or higher, they will have to return to their previous two-day hybrid remote learning model

FINDLAY, Ohio — Only a week after announcing a change to their schools remote learning model, Findlay City Schools may have to ditch the new plan.

Last week Findlay City Schools announced they would be moving from a two-day in-person hybrid learning model to a 4 day in person model.

Starting Monday, Oct. 26, Kindergarten through 5th grade will attend classes in person, four days with Wednesdays as remote learning.

Then sixth through 12th grade will begin four-day in person on Nov. 2.

But, that plan is dependent on the current status of Hancock County on the COVID-19 Ohio Public Health Advisory System.

FCS Superintendent Troy Roth said the updated hybrid model is approved to host students in class four days a week if Hancock County is in the Orange category or lower.

But in the event Hancock is upgraded to Red or higher, they would have to revert to their current two-day model.

Roth said the switch back wouldn't be too difficult for their teachers, but may be a bigger problem for parents.

"They'll need a little buffer time, going back to 2 days a week won't be an issue, but it will be for parents. So, we want to avoid going back and forth," said Roth.