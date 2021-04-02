Dr. Amy Acton says she is considering U.S. Senate run

Former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton announced on Thursday that she is weighing a U.S. Senate run in 2022.

Nearly seven months after resigning as the director of Ohio’s Department of Health, Dr. Amy Acton is re-entering the public spotlight. On Thursday, Acton confirmed that she will explore a run for the U.S. Senate as a Democratic candidate in Ohio in 2022.

“I am humbled by the outpouring of interest and support," Acton said in a statement, per Henry Gomez of BuzzFeed News. "For that reason, I am stepping down from my role at The Columbus Foundation in order to carefully consider how I can best be of service at this crucial time.”

Last week, Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) announced that he will not seek re-election next year, opening up one of the Buckeye State’s two seats in the U.S. Senate. A potential run for Dr. Acton would bring immediate star power to a Senate race already expected to attract plenty of attention.

During her time as the Ohio Department of Health Director under Gov. Mike DeWine, Acton became one of the faces of the state's response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Yet despite earning national recognition for her work amid the pandemic, Acton became a polarizing figure in the state, especially among Republicans who felt the state's measures had become too strict.

Last June, Acton stepped down from her position as health director but remained an advisor to DeWine until August. In an interview with The New Yorker, Acton explained that she feared she would be forced to sign orders that would go against her Hippocratic oath to do no harm.