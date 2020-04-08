Former Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton leaves advisor role, Gov. Mike DeWine announces

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Tuesday that former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton has left her role as an advisor to his office.

In June, Acton resigned from her role as the Director of the Ohio Department of Health, which she had served in since February of 2019. Earlier this year, she became one of the faces of the state's response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and received praise both locally and nationally for her calm demeanor and measured approach, with a New York Times video column calling her "the leader we wish we all had."

But while Acton was lauded by many, she also faced criticism from those who believed the state's response to the coronavirus, which included a stay-at-home order that lasted throughout April, was too severe. In May, the Ohio House of Representatives passed legislation that would curb Acton's ability to issue orders longer than 14 days (the bill failed to pass in the state senate), while some protesters demonstrated outside of her personal residence.

Asked why she chose to resign in June, Acton said she couldn't do justice to what had become performing three jobs at once during the state's continued coronavirus response. Asked about the backlash she's received in her role, Acton said, "that was not my focus."