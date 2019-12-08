TOLEDO, Ohio — The family of a Maumee Vietnam veteran gathered over the weekend to present him with military medals he earned while serving in the U.S. Army and that were stolen from his home years ago.

Sgt. Gerald Meyer's family worked with the Department of Defense and the National Archives to have each medal reissued.

Meyer's family read each official medal citation out loud and described his acts of courage and valor.

"We gathered here on this occasion to honor uncle Gerry, not only for his service to our country but for the love and support he has given our family," Lillian Posner, Meyer's great niece, said.

Posner also said the family wrote a letter to the National Archives and filled out a form. In the end, the government replaced the medals.

"Today we restore to uncle Gerry what's rightfully his and honor his tremendous valor," she said.

Meyer currently lives in Perrysburg.

