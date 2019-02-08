In honor of fallen soldier Pfc. Brandon Jay Kreischer, there are three ways you can help by contributing to the Kreischer Family Fund. The family shared the following information:

1. A Memorial Fund has been opened at Farmers & Merchants State Bank for Brandon Kreischer's wife Grace and their unborn son, Callum. Brandon paid the ultimate sacrifice and will forever be in our hearts. Deposits can be made at any F&M location or mailed to F&M, PO Box 216, Archbold OH 43502- Brandon Kreischer Memorial Fund.

2. Monetary donations can be made through the Nonprofit organization Grace is a founding member of (InspiredByGrace) via our PayPal account at https://www.PayPal.Me/WeAreInspiredByGrace indicating that funds are to be directed to Kreischer Family Fund.

Pfc. Brandon Kreischer was killed in combat in Afghanistan.

3. T-shirts will also be available to purchase in Brandon's honor with all proceeds going directly to the family. An order link for the T-shirts will be forwarded to WTOL as soon as it is available.

Any screen printing companies interested in sponsoring the printing of the T-shirts, or companies or individuals willing to help in any way should contact InspiredByGrace at 419-481-1225, or Aaron Ream at 419-551-4178

Kreischer's family, including his parents and siblings, his wife Grace and unborn child and the entire extended family of both Brandon and Grace, released a statement via InspiredByGrace, the non profit organization for suicide prevention of which Grace is a founding member:

"We would like to thank the entire community for the incredible outpouring of love and support that has been shown for Brandon and for all of us, thus far. This is an extremely difficult time for us as we begin this unfathomable journey of loss. As you can imagine, we are quite overwhelmed and therefore, we would appreciate you respecting our privacy at this time.

"Brandon was a remarkable young man, who believed in his Country and had dreams of becoming a soldier for as long as we can remember. We are grateful that he was able to realize that dream if only for a short while, but we will forever mourn the loss of our courageous American soldier.

"Our hearts go out to the family of his fellow fallen comrade, Spc Michael Isaiah Nance, for we know that they too, share our pain and grief."

Funeral arrangements for Kreischer are still pending at this time.