BRYAN, Ohio — Private First Class Brandon Kreischer is home.

This after a processional from the Toledo Express Airport to the funeral home in Bryan where they will remember his ultimate sacrifice later this weekend.

Hundreds lined the streets to give him the respect and glory he deserves. It was a hero’s homecoming that few will forget.

"I thank him from the bottom of my heart for his service in everything he's done for us,” said Cynthia Schoonober of Bryan. “And there's no way we could repay it and even come close to it, but I am so so proud of him."



It was an emotional day as communities across Northwest Ohio came out to remember Private First Class Brandon Kreischer and his ultimate sacrifice.

"There's plenty of people that care and are willing to do things for their country," said Pat Foster of Swanton.



Hundreds of people lined the streets from the Toledo Express Airport to Bryan to honor the life and legacy of PFC Brandon Kreischer.

A police escort brought the hero back home. As community members gathered to pay their respects others handed out flags to make sure the soldier got the homecoming he deserved.



"To see us glorifying him this way is truly amazing just looking at that flag right there and that's just gorgeous,” said Chantel Dominique of Bryan staring at a large American Flag hanging over High Street before the processional arrived. “I'm so thankful that we live in a community like this to support our soldier our hometown hero."



Kreischer died from combat related injuries while serving in Afghanistan as part of Operation Freedom's Sentinel.

The Defiance County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Bryan native Brandon Kreischer was killed in action while serving his country in the US Army.

"I was sad that we lost another one," said Rodney Liedel, a veteran from the Swanton American Legion Post 479.



It was a dream of Pfc Kreischer’s to serve his country after graduating high school. A quote in his senior yearbook at Bryan High School even read this, “...If I die in the combat zone for America, I do not call it a tragedy, I call it a glory."

That glory was on full display as his sacrifice was shown with honor from Swanton to Bryan where he will be at rest forever. The showing of support, reverence and gratitude was humbling.



"I imagine he would appreciate it from what I've heard about him anyway,” said Robert Myers a veteran from Defiance. “I would think that him and his family would appreciate this."



"I'm just glad to see all the people out here doing this," said Pat Foster.

"It's very special actually of how many people actually came out here and everything," said Caryss Canales of Bryan.



Hundreds of motorcycles and numerous law enforcement vehicles escorted the soldier back where flags were waiting and waving with pride. His loved ones getting to see the impact of his service and sacrifice.

PFC Brandon Kreisher leaves behind a wife, Grace, who's due with their first child, a son, this December. The community says they will surround his family with love and support and never forget his legacy.



"It's very emotional for all of us and we are there to support the family in any way we can," said Cynthia Schoonober.



If you would like to help support PFC Brandon Kreischer's family there are several ways to help here.

A memorial fund has been opened at Farmers & Merchants State Bank for Brandon Kreischer's wife Grace and their unborn son Callum.

While Thursday’s procession was a beautiful tribute to his life and service Pfc. Kreischer will be remembered all weekend long. A visitation will be held on Friday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the funeral being held on Saturday at 11 a.m.