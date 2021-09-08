Winner! $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

The winning numbers are 12, 18, 20, 29, 30 with Powerball #16.

DUBLIN, Ohio — Check your tickets!

Somebody is waking up as a new multi-millionaire today after a winning Powerball ticket from Wednesday night’s drawing was sold in Ohio.

The $2 million winning ticket with Power Play was sold at a Giant Eagle store in Dublin, which is a suburb of Columbus. Lottery officials said the $2 million winning ticket was an auto-pick.

The winning numbers are 12, 18, 20, 29, 30 with Powerball #16.

It was one of five winning tickets nationwide from Wednesday night’s drawing, which means each of those players missed the jackpot by failing to match just one number – the Powerball.

$1 million winners (matched five numbers without Power Play) were sold in California, New Jersey and Washington D.C. $2 million winners (matched five numbers with Power Play) were sold in Ohio and Wisconsin.

Since nobody matched all the numbers yet, the growing $258 million jackpot now moves to the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Saturday, Aug. 14. The odds of winning the grand prize is one in 292,201,338, according to lottery officials.

These are the lucky numbers from the last two Powerball drawings:

Aug. 7, 2021: 7, 24, 36, 54, 60, Powerball #23

Aug. 4, 2021: 5, 21, 32, 36, 58, Powerball #14

MORE HEADLINES: