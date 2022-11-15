Free clinic founder wins WTOL 11's Leaders in Action award for November

Paul Chandler saw a lack of healthcare options for people in Toledo's Vistula neighborhood; so, he opened That Neighborhood Free Health Clinic in January of 2014.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo's Riverside Hospital closed in 2002, just east of downtown Toledo. And when it went away, it affected healthcare access for residents in the Vistula neighborhood.

Jump ahead more than a decade, and November's WTOL 11 Leader in Action, Paul Chandler, got to work. He saw a lack of nearby, accessible and affordable healthcare options; so, he opened That Neighborhood Free Health Clinic in January of 2014.

Since then, Chandler, a group of dedicated volunteers and numerous board members have worked to secure grants, donations and state dollars all in the hopes of giving the people of the neighborhood something that is truly theirs.

As WTOL 11 was awarding Chandler, we said to him, "You obviously don't do this for recognition. But, you're being recognized. How does that make you feel?"

"You feel good about it," Chandler said. "But, what hopefully happens is that more people recognize the clinic and those that have the means to give will give. That's what I really hope comes from it."

Not only did Chandler and his team get a plaque and some goodies from Michael's Bakery, but Leaders in Action sponsor Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union gave him a $250 check.

