Local shelters raising awareness for National Hunger and Homelessness Week

LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — As the holidays approach, people take time to consider what they're thankful for. Some choose to donate to others. The Bethany House in Toledo is asking you to think of them and other local shelters this week.

Over the weekend, people 'filled the truck' with donations for local shelters.

It was to officially kick off National Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week. There's still work to be done even after that donation drive.

This week is always recognized the week before Thanksgiving. The idea is to have it serve as a reminder for us to think about what we're thankful for.

The executive director of the Bethany House, Deidra Lashley, said 1 in 5 people in Lucas County experience food insecurity or homelessness. She explained local shelters are full year round, so this isn't just a winter-time crisis.

Leaders with the movement say we have the resources and knowledge to end hunger and homelessness, we just need the collective will to make these ideas a reality.

"This issue is really impacting us for generations," explained Lashley. "So, our shelters are working together to make sure we're following best practices and that we are creating efficiency."

She said this week is a time to share our compassion with others, have empathy and work together to find solutions on how we can end hunger and homelessness.

"We as a community have to be able to wrap our arms around those people and make sure that they have what they need so that they feel secure, they feel safe and they don't feel forced to go back to a dangerous situation," Lashley explained.

If you or someone you know is struggling with a hunger or housing crisis, you can call 211 for help.