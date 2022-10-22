Toledo's Tent City event aims to build community, help homeless

The annual event that connects unhoused people with resources and services continues through Sunday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — For more than three decades the organization 1Matters has worked to show that while no two people are the same, compassion can help us understand each other's differences.

Downtown Toledo has transformed this weekend into Tent City, the event that brings resources right to the people who need them most.

Begun in 1990, Tent City a three-day event in the fall that organizers bill as a "festival of compassion."

People who are unhoused or who have insecure housing are welcomed to the event, where they can get medical and dental care, food, clothing and haircuts, along with access to services that can help them find housing, jobs and other services.

Those getting the help are considered Tent City citizens and one of them said she comes every year because it's so impactful.

“Its just a place that you can come and see people that you haven't seen in a while you can come and get your kids birth certificates and ID's and just have fun and mingle with people,” Michelle Smith said.

And while the focus is on the people receiving help, volunteers said they also get a great deal out of Tent City.

"I mean it does me proud to be helping the less fortunate and trying to give what I can give, whether it be financially or verbally, or, you know, whatever," said Leonard Lamb, a 1Matters volunteer.

But a city can't function without a mayor. This year's is Lisa Craig, she's been part of Tent City for 13 years and said it's important for these resources to be accessible.

"Sometimes people can’t always get to the resources, or they don't know they are out there," Craig said. So, we offer resources for medical, dental, vision, women's services.”

Volunteers said even the little things, like the old coat that's in the back of your closet, can save someone's life.

"This could be a great opportunity for someone to donate what they don't use what they don't wear what they don't need, to give back,” Lamb said.

Tent City continues through Sunday on Jackson Street between the Lucas County jail and the Toledo Police headquarters.