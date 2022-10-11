Oregon dog park to honor son who passed away last year

Jane and Larry Schaffer partnered with the city of Oregon and Toledo Unleashed to announce Jake and Cooper's Dog Park which is set to open on May 23, 2023.

OREGON, Ohio — The city of Oregon announced a new dog park Thursday expected to open on May 23, 2023 on what would be Jacob Schaffer's 28th birthday, after he passed away due to struggles with addiction and mental illness in August of 2021, his parents said.

"We want this dog park to be known as the best dog park, in Jacob's memory," Larry Schaffer, Jake's father, said.

The 2.3-acre Jake & Cooper's Bark Park honoring Jake will be on Pickle Road near the Eastern Community YMCA.

Jake's dog, Cooper, joined Larry and Jane Schaffer, Jake's mother, at the official announcement of the park Thursday.

"Unfortunately, it just took one time, that addiction took him away from us," Jane said.

The park was something Larry said he came up with after consulting Oregon City Council President Tim Zale. Larry said it's something the city told him it was already thinking about.

"We have memorial money that we have, and (Zale) said the city was thinking about it, but it was on the back burner. And fast forward, put the gas on, and here we are," Larry said.

The Schaffers also teamed up with Toledo Unleashed, owners of the Glass City Dog Park, to create a place Jake would have been proud to have.

"Jacob's favorite saying was, 'oh don't be boujie or don't be judgy,' or, 'it's okay to be boujie, just don't be judgy," both of his parents said.

The park hopes to incorporate the "boujie" elements with loads of agility equipment, pavilions, bathing stations and outdoor lighting among plenty of other things with separate areas for dogs both big and small.

"I think he would be really humbled and embarrassed because he never liked the center of attention," Larry and Jane said.

They also said they learned three things from Jacob: You can't control addiction, you can't cure it, and you didn't cause it. But, they did say they can honor their son and help others.

"People can just come and enjoy and be carefree, and just let their worries just put them on hold for a couple of hours. And their dogs unleashed," Jane said.

The Schaffers said the community can help out by adding memorial items to the park on their website, which is still under construction as of Thursday evening.