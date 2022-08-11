15 E. coli cases in past week in Wood County; ODH determining if cases linked

Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Robison said five of the 15 patients between the ages of 21 and 60 years old are in the hospital.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The Wood County Health Department is looking into a possible E. coli outbreak, with 15 cases over the past week.

Wood County Health Commissioner Ben Robison said the county has seen 27 cases of E. coli over the last five and half years., not including the 15 in the past week.

The ODH is currently running tests on the cases to determine if they are linked. WCHD expects the results back next week.

E. coli symptoms can show up 10 days after exposure, Robison emphasized.