Free caregiving class offered at Maumee branch library

With around one in five Americans acting as caregivers for another adult, the need for this skill is greater than ever.

Example video title will go here for this video

MAUMEE, Ohio — Caregiving can be an essential skill, and the Toledo Lucas County Public Library (TLCPL) is offering an opportunity to learn more about it.

Offered at the Maumee branch library, the free program will provide professional instruction in the skill. Caregivers provide assistance with another person's social, medical and economic needs, among many others. The class will be taught by an instructor from Owens Community College.

When someone cannot perform certain tasks alone, a caregiver may help with several tasks crucial for daily living, including bathing and dressing, paying bills, shopping and providing transportation.

Many people serve as caregivers for aging parents, but the skill is not limited to that category; others may care for other aging friends or family members, as well as loved ones with disabilities.

The need for this skill is quite common, with around one in five Americans caring for another adult. According to the AARP, approximately 53 million Americans, or 21% of the population, provided unpaid home healthcare to an adult with health or functional needs in 2020, up from about 18% in 2015, proportional to the population.

Many of these caregivers face financial issues or difficulties with their health, and over half of them maintain a job on top of their caregiving duties. Women assume the role of caregivers at higher rates, as well. With the complexities involved in caregiving, classes like those offered by the TLCPL can potentially alleviate some of these difficulties.

Participation is free, but those interested will need to register online with their library card to secure their spot. The event takes place on Monday, Aug. 15 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. You can register for the event on their program calendar by clicking here and selecting "August 15" to expand that day's programming.

Connect with us on social media: