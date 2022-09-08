Compassion Health Toledo hears from community on clinic replacing old Mott Library

The new clinic location will provide include complete primary care for men, women and children, as well as a focus on women's health and social services.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A meeting was held at the current Mott Branch Library on Monday to discuss the zoning plans for the old Mott Library at 1105 Dorr St in central Toledo.

That building is currently under a residential zoning plan and the Compassion Health Clinic plans to shift it to a commercial zone.

The clinic needed to hold a community meeting as a part of this plan, so they sent 80 letters out to surrounding residents, board members of the clinic and city council members to attend.

The purpose of the meeting was not only to discuss zoning plans, but to hear from the community about the needs they have and want to see addressed at the new clinic location.

The room was almost filled with community members who started to express concerns about the clinic moving into the neighborhood.

One of the questions from the public asked what purpose the new clinic would have since there are others in the area.

"This is a really, very medically underserved community," Compassion Health Toledo Founder Dr. Anne Ruch said. "This is the reason we're coming here to just really serve this community."

The services the new clinic location will provide include complete primary care for men, women and children, as well as a focus on women's health and social services.

Healthcare is one of the priorities, but they want to let the public know that they have connections with other clinics throughout Toledo, social services and even connections for those who might not have access to housing.

One member of the public is concerned that the help her community needs reaches past basic healthcare.

“They’re not thinking about healthcare," she said. "They’re thinking about their next escape.”

Ruch said they also plan to provide mental health services as well as services to assist with drug and alcohol addictions.

The current clinic located at 1638 Broadway St. in south Toledo is overcrowded and hoping to have another building to properly serve the community.