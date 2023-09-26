TPD: Woman found dead in backyard from apparent dog bite in west Toledo

Landscape crews found the woman deceased and the dog warden took the dog away while detectives investigate.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman was found dead in her backyard on Tuesday from an apparent dog bite, according to the Toledo Police Department.

TPD tells WTOL 11 on the scene that landscape crews found the woman deceased in the backyard of a house on Grantley Road in west Toledo.

The dog warden was called out to the home and took the dog away as detectives continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 on air, online and on our free mobile app for the latest updates.

More from WTOL:

Want more from WTOL 11?

➡️ Download the WTOL 11 news app here.

Get a fresh start to your morning and wrap up your day with the latest news and your WTOL11 Weather forecast delivered right to your inbox! WTOL's Your Morning Blast and Your Evening Blast deliver stories from northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan and beyond to keep you informed. Click here to get on the list!

Stay up to date on what's happening in your community with a 24/7 live stream and on-demand content from WTOL 11+.

Our free WTOL 11+ apps are available on Roku and Firetv.

WTOL 11+ features the latest breaking news and weather, plus daily talk shows, coverage of your favorite sports teams from Locked On, fact-checking from VERIFY and the latest trending stories from Daily Blast Live.