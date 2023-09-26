Shots fired at east Toledo apartments early Tuesday; teen arrested

Police arrested a teen as they drove from the scene where 14 rounds had been fired at a person, striking apartment units.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Authorities are investigating a shooting in east Toledo early Tuesday in which a teen was arrested and two apartment units were struck by gunfire.

Toledo police responded to the Weiler Homes apartment complex at 2:47 a.m. regarding a ShotSpotter alert that registered 14 rounds of gunfire, according to a police report. Police crews claimed they stopped a vehicle fleeing the area and arrested the 16-year-old driver.

Police spoke with a resident who said they were shot at by a person known as "Screw" while walking home. Crews examined the scene and located 14 shell casing and noted that an air conditioning unit and a window from two separate apartment units had been struck by gunfire.

If you have information regarding this incident or suspects, police ask that you call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111. You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.

