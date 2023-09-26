Police investigating stabbing on 13th Street in downtown Toledo

One person is in custody and another was transported to the hospital following a stabbing on 13th Street late Monday.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Authorities are investigating a stabbing in downtown Toledo late Monday that resulted in the hospitalization of one person.

According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to the 200 block of 13th Street at approximately 10 p.m. Upon arrival, police located one victim in the street suffering from a knife wound to the lower back. Police claimed they were able to identify 67-year-old Derrick Moore as a suspect in the stabbing and took him into custody.

The victim was transported to the hospital for further treatment. Police did not specify the severity of the victim's injury.

This incident occurred less than two hours after and fewer than a half mile from a stabbing at the Cherry Street Mission Monday that took one person to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police have not said if the two incidents were related.

