Win a tree house getaway while giving back

Many of us have been feeling like we're stuck in the house with nothing to do but there is an opportunity to win a small get away all while supporting a good cause.

Courageous Community Services is a non-profit organization that provides services for people with disabilities and they've decided to host a raffle event to stay in a tree house for a weekend.

"We also provide programming and social skills and living skills classes and advocacy every day for individuals with disabilities living in Northwest Ohio,” said Laura Kuhlenbeck, the organizations executive director.

There will be four lucky winners to get the opportunity to stay at the Hub Tree house. All the proceeds go to Courageous Community Services.

"Tickets are $25 but they'll give you four chances to win there is five tickets for $100 and all the proceeds go to benefit the individuals with disabilities that we serve living in northwest Ohio ," added Kuhlenbeck.

This gives the opportunity for families to enjoy a little bit of what's left of summer, while staying outdoors and giving back to the community.

"You can do tree climbing and they have 12 miles mountain bike paths here so there's so many different experiences that everyone can experience at the Treehouse Village,” added Kuhlenbeck.