TOLEDO, Ohio — Midwest Talent Hub is hosting an event Saturday to find artists, dancers and singers who are 13-year-old or older.

The event starts at 8 p.m. and goes until 11 p.m. at the Frederick Douglass Community Association on Indiana Avenue in Toledo.

There is a $10 registration fee and teens can win prizes and a chance to participate in the Save the Music Tour.

You can learn more information here or on Facebook.

