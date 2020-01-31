TOLEDO, Ohio — Advance interest in Metroparks Toledo's Cannaley Treehouse Village has been tremendous - so tremendous that the metroparks are instituting a raffle for the chance to make reservations at the treehouses at Oak Openings.

The Cannaley Treehouse Village at the Oak Openings Beach Ridge is taking the nature experience to new heights. The design is inspired by the TV show “Treehouse Masters.”

The centerpiece is a common treehouse with seating for up to 50 people, which can be used for meetings and retreats. A canopy walk links the house to a crow’s nest.

To manage demand for the overnight stays at the Cannaley Treehouse Village, a raffle will be used for initial reservations.

To enter the raffle, visit MetroparksToledo.com and provide your name, email, phone number and address beginning Monday. One entry per person will be accepted.

RELATED: Metroparks Parents Quest lets you get outside yourself and score a VIP invite to Cannaley Treehouse Village

RELATED: New Treehouse Village coming to Oak Openings

Those selected will be notified in March. Raffle entries will be accepted through Saturday, Feb. 29. The Cannaley Treehouse Village will start taking public reservations beginning in July.

Eventually there will be five treehouses accommodating between two to six people. Rental rates will run from $150-$250 a night.

In addition, there are three tent and hammock platforms for camping in trees. The cost for one of those platforms is $35 per night.