Will masks be required in Ohio schools this fall?

Lucas County school and health officials are looking to state and federal groups like the CDC for guidance on masks for the upcoming school year.

TOLEDO, Ohio — As the issue of masks comes back into the conversation, there's also the looming decision of whether schools should require them.

You may be seeing more people masking up at stores again with no mandate in place. Some of them are even vaccinated.

"Just concerned with the new variant out," one shopper at the Monroe St. Kroger said. "It's still a highly contagious disease."

Both Ohio and Lucas County are just under 50% vaccinated. With cases rising mostly in younger, unvaccinated people, masks are once again on the mind, now being discussed for kids age 12 as they prepare to head back to school.

"I think they need them on all the time, in school, out playing with friends, it's very important," a shopper and grandmother said.

Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said the Ohio Department of Health is looking closely at mask guidance for the new school year.

"Why are they revisiting it? It's mostly because of the most recent recommendations by the American Pediatrics as well as the CDC," Zgodzinski said.

The American Pediatrics Association is recommending universal mask wearing for all in schools this fall, while the CDC currently is recommending everyone 2 and older, who is not vaccinated, to wear masks.

This comes as eight states have already passed laws banning schools from requiring masks. Ohio lawmakers are discussing a similar bill in Senate Bill 209. Zgodzinski said taking the power away from local districts could be harmful.

"I think what it does is take a tool away from schools and others that can possibly decrease disease spread," he said.

Parent Lindsay Stormer is vaccinated as well as her children. But, she said districts should still have control over things like masks.

"I'm more comfortable wearing a mask, even vaccinated, but I do think that it's the opinion of the parent and the schools," she said.