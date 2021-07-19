Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler said the district will remain flexible, and that the mask policy could change depending on how the pandemic evolves.

PERRYSBURG, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on July 17, 2021.

Students and staff within the Perrysburg school district will not be required to wear masks when class resumes this fall.

The decision was announced Monday evening during a school board meeting.

Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler said the district will remain flexible, and that the mask policy could change depending on how the COVID-19 pandemic evolves.

The move comes as state lawmakers consider legislation that would prohibit the state school board, the Ohio Department of Education or individual school districts’ boards of education from requiring masks in a public education setting.

According to the Ohio Capital Journal, Senate Bill 209, introduced by state Sen. Andrew Brenner, R-Powell, would bar K-12 schools and universities from instituting mask requirements for students, teachers, or visitors.