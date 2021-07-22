No vaccination required at Owens, Lourdes when students return to class

Both colleges do say they are prepared to adapt if necessary.

OHIO, USA — Before we know it, colleges will be back in session. While some universities like Cleveland State are requiring students to have the vaccine before living on campus, not all schools are.

Leaders at Owens Community College say they will absolutely not be requiring any students to be vaccinated before returning to campus. The school is however, encouraging students and staff to get vaccinated, but there is no requirement and they will not be asking for proof of vaccination.

Following guidance from the state of Ohio, Owens will also not be requiring face masks either, however, they are encouraging anyone who feels more comfortable wearing one to do so.

When students and staff return to campus in the fall, classes will be back to full capacity and there will be no social distance requirements.

Fall sports and campus activities are also returning in full.

Amy Giordano, Vice President, Enrollment Management & Student Services at Owens, says the school is prepared to adapt if the virus picks back up, but as of now, things are looking like what she calls "normal."

"It will look and feel much more like a regular fall semester with the number of individuals on campus - the on campus activities. But we will continue to keep an eye to what's happening in the environment and any direction from the local health department and the state of Ohio," said Giordano.

Lourdes University also does not plan on requiring students or staff to be vaccinated or wear masks.

Leaders at the school said they will continue monitoring public health statements from the state, Lucas County and the CDC and are prepared to adapt as needed.

"And the idea is that you have nimble and adapt to keep your community safe but also deliver the best educational experience you can," said Dean of Students at Lourdes University, Greg Kneser.

So far, life on campus looks like it will look more like it did before the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted so many people's lives and routines.