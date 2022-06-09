Authorities investigate possible hazardous materials at Toledo's federal courthouse

Firefighters were called to the courthouse on Spielbusch Avenue Tuesday afternoon after a white powdery substance was found in a bag.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Emergency crews were called to the federal courthouse in downtown Toledo Tuesday afternoon to investigate a potentially hazardous substance.

Toledo Fire and Rescue Department crews responded to the James M. Ashley and Thomas W. L. Ashley U.S. Courthouse around 3 p.m. Tuesday after a bag with a small amount of suspicious white powder was found there.

No one was exposed to the material in the bag and no one was injured, fire officials said.

The substance was found in the mail intake area.

Hazmat crews responded at 3pm to the Fed Courthouse, 1716 Spielbusch as a white powdery substance was discovered in the mail intake area. The bag was isolated and secured by hazmat technicians and will be tested by law enforcement. No exposures or injuries reported. #toledofire pic.twitter.com/fLr0fJXiYA — Toledo Fire & Rescue (@ToledoFire) September 6, 2022

A hazardous-materials team collected the suspicious bag and has the contents contained, fire officials said. The crew now is working to determine what the powdery substance is.

All crews had left the courthouse by shortly after 4 p.m.

