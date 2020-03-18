TOLEDO, Ohio — Erie and Jackson was shut down due to a hazmat situation at the Safety Building early Wednesday morning.

Officials say two police officers were exposed to fentanyl inside of their cruiser around 2:30 a.m.

The white powdered substance tested positive for fentanyl as the two officers were being transported to the hospital.

Police say a male and female officer were affected, and Narcan was administered to at least one of the officers.

Their police cruiser is being towed out of the Safety Building and put out of service until it can be cleaned.

Fire officials say the fentanyl was from a drug bust conducted earlier.