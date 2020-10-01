TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire and Rescue Department crews were on the scene of One Government Center in downtown Toledo, where an envelope with a white powdery substance was reportedly found in a fourth floor office.

Toledo fire officials say it was believed to be from an envelope with a dog license renewal. Fire officials say they don’t believe it is malicious. Nobody is showing any symptoms of any ill effects at this time. Crews are bagging and isolating the substance as a precaution.

Roads leading to One Government Center were blocked as of late Friday afternoon. A hazmat team was also on scene as was an ambulance. EMTs were seen wheeling in a gurney into the building, though likely as a precaution as officials say no one was affected.

Roads leading to One Government Center are blocked as Toledo police and fire crews investigate the report of a suspicious substance found in an envelope at the city center Friday afternoon.

A Toledo firetruck blocks Huron Street after a suspicious substance was found in an envelope at One Government Center in Toledo on Friday afternoon.

