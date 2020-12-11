Where can I get a COVID-19 test in northwest Ohio?

Some locations require an appointment while others don't. Here is a list of locations in northwest Ohio that do coronavirus testing.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With COVID-19 again spiking in the state of Ohio, people across our area may wish to get a coronavirus test at some point if they suspect they may have the virus.

Testing is most appropriate for community members experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or with known exposure to a COVID-19 positive individual.

The main symptoms of COVID-19 infection include: cough; shortness of breath; difficulty breathing; a new loss or change in your taste or smell.

Other associated symptoms can include: fever (100.4 or higher); chills; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting; diarrhea.

You can find area testing locations through this website from the Ohio Department of Health or visit the list below for more testing locations in our area:

CVS PHARMACY

Must have an appointment

Address: 2104 S. Byrne Road, Toledo

Type: Drive-thru testing

Time: Mon-Fri 9am-6pm, Sat 9am – 5pm, Sun 10am – 5pm

Pre-screening and appointments can be set up at www.CVS.com

For Questions: 419-389-9112

Health Partners of Western Ohio

Must have an appointment

Address: 2244 Collingwood Blvd, Toledo

Old West End Site - former Girl Scout Building

Type: Drive-thru and walk-up testing (All Ages)

Time: Mon-Fri 8:15am – 4pm

Pre-screening and appointments can be set up by calling 567-318-3900

NHA: NEXUS HEALTHCARE CENTER

Must have an appointment

Address: 1415 Jefferson Ave, Toledo

Type: Drive-thru and walk-up testing

Time: Mon-Fri 9am – 3pm

Pre-screening and appointments can be set up by calling 419-214-5700

NHA: NAVARRE PARK FAMILY CARE CENTER

Must have an appointment

Address: 1020 Varland Ave, Toledo

Type: Drive-thru and walk-up testing

Time: Mon-Fri 9am – 3pm

Pre-screening and appointments can be set up by calling 419-214-5700

(Spanish Speakers Available)

LABCORP

Order Required, No Appointment Needed

Address: 1565 S. Byrne Rd Suite 105, Toledo

Type: Anti-body testing

Time: Mon-Fri 7:30am – 4pm

Individuals without an order may have one created at Labcorp COVID-19 Antibody Testing

How Labcorp Works 419-381-1300

THE LITTLE CLINIC HOLLAND

Must have an appointment

Address: 7059 Orchard Centre Dr, Holland

Type: Drive-thru testing

Time: Mon-Fri 8:30am – 7pm, Sat 8:30am – 4:30pm, Sun 9:30am – 4:30pm

Pre-screening and appointments can be set up at www.thelittleclinic.com

For Questions: 1-888-852-2567

THE LITTLE CLINIC TOLEDO

Must have an appointment

Address: 4925 Jackman Rd, Toledo

Type: Drive-thru testing

Time: Mon-Fri 8:30am – 7pm, Sat 8:30am – 4:30pm, Sun 9:30am – 4:30pm

Pre-screening and appointments can be set up at www.thelittleclinic.com

For Questions: 1-888-852-2567

THE LITTLE CLINIC WATERVILLE

Must have an appointment

Address: 8730 Waterville-Swanton Rd, Waterville

Type: Drive-thru testing

Time: Mon-Fri 8:30am – 7pm, Sat 8:30am – 4:30pm, Sun 9:30am – 4:30pm

Pre-screening and appointments can be set up at www.thelittleclinic.com

For Questions: 1-888-852-2567

RITE AID ON AIRPORT HIGHWAY

Must have an appointment

Address: 7225 Airport Highway Toledo

Type: Drive-thru testing (18+)

Time: Every day 9am – 5pm

Pre-screening and appointments can be set up at www.riteaid.com

For Questions: (419) 866-8943

RITE AID ON MONROE STREET

Must have an appointment

Address: 3013 Monroe St., Toledo

Type: Drive-thru testing (18+)

Time: Every day 9am – 5pm

Pre-screening and appointments can be set up at www.riteaid.com

For Questions: (419) 866-8943

ROSSFORD URGENT CARE

Appointment Required for COVID Testing

Address: 928 Dixie Hwy, Rossford, OH

Type: Walk-in testing (All Ages)

Time: Mon-Fri 10am – 8pm, Sat-Sun 12pm – 6pm

For Questions: (567)-666-0622 or visit GreaterToledoUrgentCares.com

SOUTH TOLEDO URGENT CARE

Appointment Required for COVID Testing

Address: 3626 S. Detroit Ave, Toledo

Type: Walk-in testing (All Ages)

Time: Mon-Fri 9am – 9pm

For Questions: (419)-272-6020 or visit GreaterToledoUrgentCares.com

SYLVANIA URGENT CARE

Appointment Required for COVID Testing

Address: 4405 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo

Type: Walk-in testing (All Ages)

Time: Mon-Fri 8am – 8pm

For Questions: (567)-803-0426 or visit GreaterToledoUrgentCares.com

TOLEDO FAMILY PHARMACY

Must have an appointment

Address: 324 Main Street, Toledo

Type: Drive-thru testing

Time: Mon & Thur 10am – 1pm, Wed & Fri 1pm – 6pm, Sat 11am – 3pm

Visit DoINeedaCOVID19test.com or call 800-635-8611 to schedule an appointment

TOLEDO URGENT CARE

Appointment Required for COVID Testing

Address: 505 N. Reynolds Rd, Toledo

Type: Drive-thru testing (All Ages)

Time: Mon-Fri 8am – 6pm, Sat-Sun 10am – 6pm

For Questions: (567)-803-0421 or visit GreaterToledoUrgentCares.com

WALMART ON CENTRAL

Must have an appointment

Address: 5821 Central Ave, Toledo

Type: Drive-thru testing

Time: Mon, Wed, Fri 7am – 9am

Pre-screening and appointments can be set up at www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com

For Questions: (866) 697-8378

WALGREENS

Must have an appointment

Address: 1330 N. Reynolds Rd, Toledo

Type: Drive-thru testing (18+)

Time: Sun-Saturday 9am – 5pm

Appointments can be set up at www.walgreens.com

For Questions: (800) 925-4733

WATERVILLE URGENT CARE

Appointment Required for COVID Testing

Address: 7224 Dutch Rd, Waterville

Type: Walk-in testing (All Ages)

Time: Mon-Fri 8am – 6pm, Sat-Sun 10am – 6pm Weekends

For Questions: (419)-517-4664 or visit GreaterToledoUrgentCares.com

Great Lakes Urgent Care

You must make an appointment before going.

Scheduling: 419-872-5343

Testing Location: 25660 Dixie Highway, Perrysburg

CVS

Curbside testing. You must register and make an appointment before going.

Registration: https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

Testing Location: CVS Pharmacy Store #10248, 212 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green

Mercy Health

Walk-in testing, no appointments. Symptomatic people only. Bring picture ID and insurance card if you have one. (Cannot accept Paramount Commercial or Paramount Elite insurance.)

Testing location: South Boundary Primary Care (900 W. South Boundary St., Suite 9A, Perrysburg) (M-F 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Rite Aid

Curbside testing. You must register and make an appointment before going.

Registration: https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/services/covid-19-testing

Testing location: Rite Aid #2364, 618 N Clinton St, Defiance

Firelands Regional Medical Center

Drive-up test. You must register and make an appointment before going.

Registration: 419-557-7400

Testing location: COVID-19 testing is located at the Firelands campus on Milan Road in front of Walmart. Pull up to the parking spots, which are numbered on the East corner of the building closest to Walmart.

Fulton County Health Center

You must have a health provider order and can be tested by the health center by appointment only if you are symptomatic

Call or see your Provider if you have COVID symptoms. You may be seen in office and depending on provider, location and your symptoms you may be tested in the office or referred to FCHC hospital testing.

Testing location: 725 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon

CVS

Curbside testing. You must register and make an appointment before going.

Registration: https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

Testing location: CVS Pharmacy Store #5813, 463 East Tiffin Avenue Findlay, OH 45840

Blanchard Valley Health System

You must have a health provider order and can be tested by the health centers by appointment only

Call or see your Provider if you have COVID symptoms. You may be seen in office and depending on provider, location and your symptoms you may be tested in the office or referred to Blanchard Valley Health System testing.

Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) is encouraging individuals to work with their primary care providers to order the COVID-19 test, if needed. BVHS is collecting outpatient COVID-19 samples with a provider order at the Findlay and Bluffton campuses. These samples are collected by appointment only.

Henry County Hospital

You must have a health provider order and can be tested by the health center by appointment only if you are symptomatic

Testing location: 1600 E Riverview Ave, Napoleon, OH 43545

Magruder Hospital Emergency Room

Appointment required, referral required and tests limited to certain patients

Testing location: 615 Fulton St, Port Clinton

Putnam County Ambulatory Care Center

Registration: 419-538-6288

Doctor’s order REQUIRED

Lima Memorial Walk-in Care – Ottawa

Registration: 419-523-9632

Doctor’s order REQUIRED (after virtual visit with physician)

Blanchard Valley Health System – Bluffton

Registration: 419-358-9010

Doctor’s order REQUIRED

CVS

Curbside testing. You must register and make an appointment before going.

Registration: https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing

Testing location: CVS Pharmacy Store #3471, 600 E. State St., Fremont

Walk In Urgent Care Fremont

Appointment and referral are not required. Testing available for all patients

Testing location: 2180 Sean Dr #6B, Fremont

Phone: 419-355-8343

Walk In Urgent Care Tiffin

Appointment and referral are not required. Testing available for all patients

Testing location: 2562 W Market St Tiffin

Phone: 567-938-8008

Health Partners of Western Ohio