Where can I get a COVID-19 test in northwest Ohio?

TOLEDO, Ohio — With COVID-19 again spiking in the state of Ohio, people across our area may wish to get a coronavirus test at some point if they suspect they may have the virus.
Testing is most appropriate for community members experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or with known exposure to a COVID-19 positive individual.
The main symptoms of COVID-19 infection include: cough; shortness of breath; difficulty breathing; a new loss or change in your taste or smell.
Other associated symptoms can include: fever (100.4 or higher); chills; fatigue; muscle or body aches; headache; sore throat; congestion or runny nose; nausea or vomiting; diarrhea.
You can find area testing locations through this website from the Ohio Department of Health or visit the list below for more testing locations in our area:
CVS PHARMACY
- Must have an appointment
- Address: 2104 S. Byrne Road, Toledo
- Type: Drive-thru testing
- Time: Mon-Fri 9am-6pm, Sat 9am – 5pm, Sun 10am – 5pm
- Pre-screening and appointments can be set up at www.CVS.com
- For Questions: 419-389-9112
Health Partners of Western Ohio
- Must have an appointment
- Address: 2244 Collingwood Blvd, Toledo
- Old West End Site - former Girl Scout Building
- Type: Drive-thru and walk-up testing (All Ages)
- Time: Mon-Fri 8:15am – 4pm
- Pre-screening and appointments can be set up by calling 567-318-3900
NHA: NEXUS HEALTHCARE CENTER
- Must have an appointment
- Address: 1415 Jefferson Ave, Toledo
- Type: Drive-thru and walk-up testing
- Time: Mon-Fri 9am – 3pm
- Pre-screening and appointments can be set up by calling 419-214-5700
NHA: NAVARRE PARK FAMILY CARE CENTER
- Must have an appointment
- Address: 1020 Varland Ave, Toledo
- Type: Drive-thru and walk-up testing
- Time: Mon-Fri 9am – 3pm
- Pre-screening and appointments can be set up by calling 419-214-5700
- (Spanish Speakers Available)
LABCORP
- Order Required, No Appointment Needed
- Address: 1565 S. Byrne Rd Suite 105, Toledo
- Type: Anti-body testing
- Time: Mon-Fri 7:30am – 4pm
- Individuals without an order may have one created at Labcorp COVID-19 Antibody Testing
- How Labcorp Works 419-381-1300
THE LITTLE CLINIC HOLLAND
- Must have an appointment
- Address: 7059 Orchard Centre Dr, Holland
- Type: Drive-thru testing
- Time: Mon-Fri 8:30am – 7pm, Sat 8:30am – 4:30pm, Sun 9:30am – 4:30pm
- Pre-screening and appointments can be set up at www.thelittleclinic.com
- For Questions: 1-888-852-2567
THE LITTLE CLINIC TOLEDO
- Must have an appointment
- Address: 4925 Jackman Rd, Toledo
- Type: Drive-thru testing
- Time: Mon-Fri 8:30am – 7pm, Sat 8:30am – 4:30pm, Sun 9:30am – 4:30pm
- Pre-screening and appointments can be set up at www.thelittleclinic.com
- For Questions: 1-888-852-2567
THE LITTLE CLINIC WATERVILLE
- Must have an appointment
- Address: 8730 Waterville-Swanton Rd, Waterville
- Type: Drive-thru testing
- Time: Mon-Fri 8:30am – 7pm, Sat 8:30am – 4:30pm, Sun 9:30am – 4:30pm
- Pre-screening and appointments can be set up at www.thelittleclinic.com
- For Questions: 1-888-852-2567
RITE AID ON AIRPORT HIGHWAY
- Must have an appointment
- Address: 7225 Airport Highway Toledo
- Type: Drive-thru testing (18+)
- Time: Every day 9am – 5pm
- Pre-screening and appointments can be set up at www.riteaid.com
- For Questions: (419) 866-8943
RITE AID ON MONROE STREET
- Must have an appointment
- Address: 3013 Monroe St., Toledo
- Type: Drive-thru testing (18+)
- Time: Every day 9am – 5pm
- Pre-screening and appointments can be set up at www.riteaid.com
- For Questions: (419) 866-8943
ROSSFORD URGENT CARE
- Appointment Required for COVID Testing
- Address: 928 Dixie Hwy, Rossford, OH
- Type: Walk-in testing (All Ages)
- Time: Mon-Fri 10am – 8pm, Sat-Sun 12pm – 6pm
- For Questions: (567)-666-0622 or visit GreaterToledoUrgentCares.com
SOUTH TOLEDO URGENT CARE
- Appointment Required for COVID Testing
- Address: 3626 S. Detroit Ave, Toledo
- Type: Walk-in testing (All Ages)
- Time: Mon-Fri 9am – 9pm
- For Questions: (419)-272-6020 or visit GreaterToledoUrgentCares.com
SYLVANIA URGENT CARE
- Appointment Required for COVID Testing
- Address: 4405 N Holland Sylvania Rd, Toledo
- Type: Walk-in testing (All Ages)
- Time: Mon-Fri 8am – 8pm
- For Questions: (567)-803-0426 or visit GreaterToledoUrgentCares.com
TOLEDO FAMILY PHARMACY
- Must have an appointment
- Address: 324 Main Street, Toledo
- Type: Drive-thru testing
- Time: Mon & Thur 10am – 1pm, Wed & Fri 1pm – 6pm, Sat 11am – 3pm
- Visit DoINeedaCOVID19test.com or call 800-635-8611 to schedule an appointment
TOLEDO URGENT CARE
- Appointment Required for COVID Testing
- Address: 505 N. Reynolds Rd, Toledo
- Type: Drive-thru testing (All Ages)
- Time: Mon-Fri 8am – 6pm, Sat-Sun 10am – 6pm
- For Questions: (567)-803-0421 or visit GreaterToledoUrgentCares.com
WALMART ON CENTRAL
- Must have an appointment
- Address: 5821 Central Ave, Toledo
- Type: Drive-thru testing
- Time: Mon, Wed, Fri 7am – 9am
- Pre-screening and appointments can be set up at www.MyQuestCOVIDTest.com
- For Questions: (866) 697-8378
WALGREENS
- Must have an appointment
- Address: 1330 N. Reynolds Rd, Toledo
- Type: Drive-thru testing (18+)
- Time: Sun-Saturday 9am – 5pm
- Appointments can be set up at www.walgreens.com
- For Questions: (800) 925-4733
WATERVILLE URGENT CARE
- Appointment Required for COVID Testing
- Address: 7224 Dutch Rd, Waterville
- Type: Walk-in testing (All Ages)
- Time: Mon-Fri 8am – 6pm, Sat-Sun 10am – 6pm Weekends
- For Questions: (419)-517-4664 or visit GreaterToledoUrgentCares.com
Great Lakes Urgent Care
- You must make an appointment before going.
- Scheduling: 419-872-5343
- Testing Location: 25660 Dixie Highway, Perrysburg
CVS
- Curbside testing. You must register and make an appointment before going.
- Registration: https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing
- Testing Location: CVS Pharmacy Store #10248, 212 E. Wooster St., Bowling Green
Mercy Health
- Walk-in testing, no appointments. Symptomatic people only. Bring picture ID and insurance card if you have one. (Cannot accept Paramount Commercial or Paramount Elite insurance.)
- Testing location: South Boundary Primary Care (900 W. South Boundary St., Suite 9A, Perrysburg) (M-F 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.; Sat. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)
Rite Aid
- Curbside testing. You must register and make an appointment before going.
- Registration: https://www.riteaid.com/pharmacy/services/covid-19-testing
- Testing location: Rite Aid #2364, 618 N Clinton St, Defiance
Firelands Regional Medical Center
- Drive-up test. You must register and make an appointment before going.
- Registration: 419-557-7400
- Testing location: COVID-19 testing is located at the Firelands campus on Milan Road in front of Walmart. Pull up to the parking spots, which are numbered on the East corner of the building closest to Walmart.
Fulton County Health Center
- You must have a health provider order and can be tested by the health center by appointment only if you are symptomatic
- Call or see your Provider if you have COVID symptoms. You may be seen in office and depending on provider, location and your symptoms you may be tested in the office or referred to FCHC hospital testing.
- Testing location: 725 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon
CVS
- Curbside testing. You must register and make an appointment before going.
- Registration: https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing
- Testing location: CVS Pharmacy Store #5813, 463 East Tiffin Avenue Findlay, OH 45840
Blanchard Valley Health System
- You must have a health provider order and can be tested by the health centers by appointment only
- Call or see your Provider if you have COVID symptoms. You may be seen in office and depending on provider, location and your symptoms you may be tested in the office or referred to Blanchard Valley Health System testing.
- Blanchard Valley Health System (BVHS) is encouraging individuals to work with their primary care providers to order the COVID-19 test, if needed. BVHS is collecting outpatient COVID-19 samples with a provider order at the Findlay and Bluffton campuses. These samples are collected by appointment only.
Henry County Hospital
- You must have a health provider order and can be tested by the health center by appointment only if you are symptomatic
- Testing location: 1600 E Riverview Ave, Napoleon, OH 43545
Magruder Hospital Emergency Room
- Appointment required, referral required and tests limited to certain patients
- Testing location: 615 Fulton St, Port Clinton
Putnam County Ambulatory Care Center
- Registration: 419-538-6288
- Doctor’s order REQUIRED
Lima Memorial Walk-in Care – Ottawa
- Registration: 419-523-9632
- Doctor’s order REQUIRED (after virtual visit with physician)
Blanchard Valley Health System – Bluffton
- Registration: 419-358-9010
- Doctor’s order REQUIRED
CVS
- Curbside testing. You must register and make an appointment before going.
- Registration: https://www.cvs.com/minuteclinic/covid-19-testing
- Testing location: CVS Pharmacy Store #3471, 600 E. State St., Fremont
Walk In Urgent Care Fremont
- Appointment and referral are not required. Testing available for all patients
- Testing location: 2180 Sean Dr #6B, Fremont
- Phone: 419-355-8343
Walk In Urgent Care Tiffin
- Appointment and referral are not required. Testing available for all patients
- Testing location: 2562 W Market St Tiffin
- Phone: 567-938-8008
Health Partners of Western Ohio
- Call ahead for appointment: 419-549-8870