DeWine to give state address Wednesday night regarding Ohio being in 'critical stage' battling COVID-19

There will not be the usual address on Tuesday regarding a coronavirus update because of Wednesday's statewide address at 5:30 p.m.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — With COVID-19 cases spiking in the state, Gov. Mike DeWine has decided to speak directly to Ohioans in a statewide address to be delivered Wednesday evening.

The address will take place at 5:30 p.m. You can watch it live on WTOL 11 and stream at WTOL.com, the WTOL app, Facebook Live, and YouTube. Because of Wednesday's address, DeWine will not hold a Tuesday COVID-19 briefing.

DeWine's message to the state will come amid record-setting coronavirus numbers in the state of Ohio.

On Monday, DeWine brought together several health leaders including his incoming Ohio Department of Health Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, for a briefing with the media. The message was that coronavirus cases are continuing to spike at an alarming rate.

Leaders with the Ohio Hospital Association OHA expressed grave concern Monday as the current spike in COVID-19 cases begins to put a strain on Ohio hospitals.

However, the concern doesn't lie in a lack of material resources, such as beds or personal protective equipment. As coronavirus cases continue to increase throughout the state of Ohio, it is becoming increasingly difficult to protect hospital staff. Health leaders said that hospital employees are generally not getting sick at work. They are contracting the virus, or are being exposed, while in the community.

Dr. Robert Wyllie from @ClevelandClinic on ZONE 1 hospital capacity: We have adequate beds PPE, and ventilators right now. But we're seeing a lot of our caregivers coming down with #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/qLqdSmkDnD — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) November 9, 2020

The state health department's new chief medical officer, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, said that hospitals statewide reaching maximum capacity because of their exhausted supply of trained personnel. He explained that these workers can't escape the impact of COVID-19 in their personal lives and when they have to quarantine, they can't be bedside.