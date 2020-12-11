x
Toledo-Lucas County Health Department urges increased workplace vigilance amid COVID-19

Employers can report a positive employee through a HIPPA-secure form and initiate contact tracing with the health department online. See link in story.

TOLEDO, Ohio — In response to recent increases in COVID-19 case rates, test positivity, and hospitalizations, the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department is highly recommending businesses, both governmental and non-governmental agencies, to modify service delivery and workflow. 

According to the health department, "Allowing a hybrid/remote schedule, limiting person-to-person interactions, and staggering shifts are a few simple ways to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our community." 

As of Nov. 12, Lucas County’s metrics are as follows: 

  • Two-week incidence: 394.54 cases/100,000 
  • Two-week positivity: 9% 
  • Hospitalizations: Increasing 

The health department reminds businesses of the following tips to prevent and reduce transmission among employees: 

  • Actively encourage sick employees to stay home 
  • Identify where and how workers might be exposed to COVID-19 at work 
  • Employees who arrive or become sick should be separated immediately and sent home 

“We are urging our community to step-up prevention efforts once again to impact Lucas County’s disease transmission and help reduce exponential growth of COVID-19 to protect public health and to support our economy in the safest and most sustainable way possible,” said Dr. Eric Zgodzinski, Health Commissioner. 

Employers can report a positive employee through a HIPAA secure form and initiate contact tracing with the Health Department here: http://www.tinyurl.com/LCReportCovid 

“It’s easy to let our guard down around our ‘work families’ given how much time we spend together. High risk of transmittal comes from mask-less conversations with co-workers,” Zgodzinski said. “Now, more than ever, we must keep our guard and face coverings up while following all preventative measures in the workplace.” 

    

