PORT CLINTON, Ohio — The public is invited to attend the memorial for Harley Dilly, the 14-year-old boy who was tragically found dead after going missing in December.

Here's what you need to know if you want to go.

The memorial will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Gerner-Wolf Walker Funeral Home, located at 216 Washington Street in Port Clinton.

There will be no funeral services after the showing.

The Fisherman's Wharf Facebook page says anything pink would be the proper attire for the memorial, as it was Harley's favorite color. A suit and tie is not required.

There will also be big pink bows on display outside the funeral home that the public is invited to take with them as they leave as a way of remembering Harley.

During the same time, St. John's Lutheran Church will be holding a community luncheon. The church is located at 207 Adams Street in Port Clinton.

As parking near the funeral home and church is expected to fill up fast due to the expected turn out, Fisherman's Wharf says All Star Taxi will be available to shuttle people back and forth for both the memorial and the luncheon.

The service will be located in the city parking lot at the north end of Jefferson Street and is free of charge.

According to Fisherman's Wharf, a wide variety of items will be for sale at the luncheon to ensure Harley is never forgotten.

Only cash or checks will be accepted as they do not have access to credit card processing at this time. Checks should be made out to Harley's Project 236, an organization created in Harley's name to "help people fight back the darkness when tragic situations arise in their life."

Fisherman's Wharf wants you to bear in mind that it could be up to six weeks or more before the 501c is created and your checks can be properly deposited.

There will also be a vigil at 6 p.m. at the Victory Christian Fellowship Church, located at 2051 Oak Harbor Road in Fremont.

Anyone who attends any of these events is asked to share positive thoughts only.

"There are so many people that have been touched by Harley," said Megan Lenthe, one of the founders of Harley's Project 236. "We've had people reach out from the UK, from California, you know, all across the nation who were just drawn to this little boy. And for us, he's really drawn a lot of people together who want to be a light for him to continue his legacy."

