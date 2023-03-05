Driver hospitalized with critical injuries after west Toledo crash Wednesday, police investigating

According to police, the driver may have had a medical incident prior to the crash.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a west Toledo crash resulted in one hospitalization Wednesday morning.

According to police, the operator of a vehicle drove off the roadway and crashed into a tree. Crews transported the driver to the hospital with serious injuries. Authorities claimed the driver may have had a medical issue prior to the accident.

