Man arrested, accused of attacking another with shovel early Wednesday

The male victim was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries. TPD arrested the suspect on scene.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man suffered serious injuries after being beaten with a shovel in east Toledo Wednesday morning.

Toledo police received a call around 1:30 a.m. that a man was reportedly attacking another man with a shovel on the 16-00 block of Botkins Drive near Miami Street. WTOL was told an argument led to the altercation.

Police arrived on scene and found the victim badly injured and lying in the grass. He was rushed to a hospital with serious injuries.

TPD arrested the male suspect on scene.

A neighbor told WTOL it was a horrible site and they thought the man was dead because he was still being attacked while lying helpless on the ground.