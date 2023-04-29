Two dead, three injured in Fulton County collision

The two cars collided with each other on US 20, with one of the cars catching on fire shortly after.

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Two people are dead, and three more were hospitalized following a two-vehicle crash on Friday.

Officers responded to the crash on US 20 around 9 p.m..

Police say 20-year-old Alan Glass of Morenci, Michigan was headed westbound in his Volkswagen hatchback, while 37-year-old Robert Thomas Jr., of Toledo, headed eastbound in his Chrysler. Thomas' passengers included 32-year-old Cara Charland, as well as two minors.

The two vehicles collided, causing the Chrysler to flip off of the road, where it then caught on fire.

There are no details on the exact cause of the crash.

Thomas and Charland were both pronounced dead at the scene. Thomas' two minor passengers were transported to Toledo Hospital; both in critical condition.

Glass was also transported to Toledo hospital, where police say he is in stable condition. However, there are no details on the severity of his injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Fayette Police Department, Lyons Royalton Fire Department, Delta Fire Department, and Wauseon Fire Department all assisted the Fulton County Sheriff's Office on scene.

The crash remains under investigation.