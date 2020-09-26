Volunteers take to water for annual Clean Your Streams initiative

This year's event was virtual, as small groups spread out across the area to clear debris from streams, rivers and ditches.

For the 24th year in a row volunteers took to the water in an around Toledo to help keep streams, rivers, and ditches free of debris.

This year, because of the pandemic, the annual Clean Your Streams initiative, was virtual.

Volunteers were able to pick up supplies safely at seven different locations on Saturday morning before spreading out across the region.

Group sizes were also limited to 10 people this year as well.

“We pick up tons of trash every year. It helps the environment in more ways than you would think,” said volunteer Kailyn Huber.

Volunteers were asked to download an app in order to register their cleanup.

The group Partners for Clean Streams then sends the data to the Ocean Conservancy.

Troop 200 participants in Clean your Streams 2020 - We collected 20 bags of trash. We cleaned up stream near Heatherdowns and Reynolds roads. #cleanyourstreams419 Posted by Boy Scout Troop 200 on Saturday, September 26, 2020