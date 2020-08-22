City a little cleaner after volunteer litter picker-uppers descend on south and east Toledo

If you want to get involved, there is one more summer litter pick-up scheduled for September 12.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Volunteers are jumping into action to pick up an influx in litter around Toledo, due in part to the pandemic, as people discard disposable masks and rubber gloves.

Keep Toledo-Lucas County Beautiful has held three litter pick-ups since the start of summer.

So far, those pick-ups have netted roughly a ton of trash from Toledo’s neighborhoods.

On Saturday the organization partnered with the Toledo Middlegrounds District and the East Toledo Family Center to clean up trash in south and east Toledo.

Executive director Adam Cassi says they don’t want to see trash end up in Toledo’s waterways or Lake Erie.

“This year, we’re seeing your masks and your disposable gloves. So on top of our normal litter, we’re seeing a lot of PPE and COVID-related litter this year,” said Adam Cassi, Executive Director of Keep Toledo-Lucas County Beautiful. “That’s one reason why we’re out here really trying to catch up on things and reduce litter.”

If you’d like to get involved in the last pickup of the season, you can sign up at KTLCB.org.

Volunteers will be picking up trash along Lagrange and in the Vistula Neighborhood on September 12.