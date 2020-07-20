EPA announces plans to fund clean Great Lakes, Toledo waterways

The City of Toledo is receiving $414,000 to help clean trash in its waterways by purchasing nets to capture litter in certain run-offs.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The US Environmental Protection Agency announced its plans to help with cleaning up Lake Erie Monday morning.

The EPA said that it's funding multiple grants totaling to $12 million to help the Great Lakes.

The City of Toledo is receiving $414,000 to help clean trash in its waterways by purchasing nets to capture litter in certain run-offs.

In addition, the EPA announced that $9.7 million in funding is going to clean Otter creek in south Toledo.

EPA administrator, Andrew Wheeler said the agency wants to continue to keep Ohio, its lakes and Toledo’s water clean.

He also said this is just the start and they hope these grants can begin to be a larger step to In doing that.

Additional funding is also going to Swan Creek.

Work done from the new funding will begin in the fall.