U.S. Marshals seeking information on Toledo fugitive

Investigators believe Toney is in the Toledo area and his last known address is in the 900 block of Prospect in Toledo.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The United States Marshals Service is looking for information that would lead to the arrest of fugitive Jermell Toney, 35, of Toledo.

Toney is charged with escape after being furloughed on Sept. 16, 2021 and never arrived at his intended location to serve out the remainder of his sentence for a violation of supervised release.

Toney was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm in 2017 and was placed on federal supervised release upon serving his sentence.

Toney is described as a black male, about 6'1" tall and weighing about 165 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Toney's whereabouts should call the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at: 1-866-4-WANTED or Toledo Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.