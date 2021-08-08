Information sought on whereabouts of Toledo man indicted for rape

Jordan Devon Winfree, 26, is wanted by the Lucas County Sheriff's Office because of allegations stemming from an incident that occurred in April 2021.

TOLEDO, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The attached video originally aired on Aug. 8, 2021.

Agents with the U.S. Marshals are searching for a Toledo man who was indicted by a grand jury on charges of rape last month.

Jordan Devon Winfree, 26, is wanted by the Lucas County Sheriff's Office because of allegations stemming from an incident that occurred in April 2021.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task (NOVFTF) checked several Toledo area locations, including previous addresses in the 3500 block of Hilltop and the 600 block of Maywood in Toledo.

Winfree is described as standing approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. He has numerous tattoos, including ones across the front of his neck, chest and forearms. It is believed Winfree is still in Toledo.

If anyone has any information on Winfree’s location, contact the NOVFTF at 1-866-492-6833 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.