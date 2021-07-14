Toledo Police, U.S. Marshals searching for stabbing suspect

Pecola Osley is wanted for an incident that happened July 7 on Cherry Street.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Toledo Police are asking the public to assist in locating a stabbing suspect.

Pecola Osley, 30, of Toledo, is accused of a stabbing in the 3200 block of Cherry Street which left the victim seriously injured. Multiple locations in Toledo have been searched, but Osley has not been found.

She is described as 5-foot-4, 140 pounds, and is believed to have ties to the North End.