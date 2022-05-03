New scholarship offered to help address nationwide teacher shortage

The program will help those who already have a bachelor's degree in a focus other than education receive their educator's license in one year.

FINDLAY, Ohio — It's Teacher Appreciation Week and according to the National School Boards Association, 20 states have seen a decrease in new teacher licenses over the last four years.

In response, the University of Findlay is using state grant money to help new teachers get prepared for their own classrooms faster.

Each year, anywhere from 50 to 100 students complete their coursework at the University of Findlay's College of Education.

But that number is not filling the growing need for more K-12 educators across the country, which is why the university has used state funding from the Ohio Department of Higher Education to create a new scholarship program.

"Not as many high school students are graduating, not as many people are going into education. And we really need to get the word out there because these students can make such a difference in the lives of K-12 students," said Julie McIntosh, Dean of the College of Education at UF.

The Addressing Educator Shortages Program will fast track those awarded a scholarship with a one-year post-graduate program to receive a resident educators license.

But UF is taking a different approach. The university is offering the scholarship to people who have already completed their undergraduate degree in a non-education field but would like to take that knowledge into the classroom.

"People who have a degree in another field and giving them a background in assessment, classroom management, reading instruction," McIntosh said. "All of the areas that you really need to be prepared for to really go into the classroom. And that's why for this grant we really wanted to make sure they had all of the coursework to become fully licensed."

Along with classes, participants will complete a methods experience in the fall and student teaching in the spring.

"Many of them have their own children, so they know the value of a good education, they're thinking about the next generations on down. So, they've just put that dedication into practice and they've dug in and just done a wonderful job," Diana Garlough, chair of licensure and endorsements at the College of Education, said.

"I think offering this grant can grease the wheels, get more people interested or excited about education, because it is a great career," McIntosh said.

This program is slated to last the next two school years. Over those two years, it will be able to help up to 19 students with scholarship money.