Art class project beautifies University of Findlay campus

Students in the 2D Visual Fundamentals class took their line designs and recreated them in a circle around bell tower.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Some new art is bringing brightness to The University of Findlay campus, and this artwork wasn't created only by art students.

The University of Findlay's bell tower is surrounded with a bit more color than usual. This week, students in the 2D Visual Fundamentals class were tasked with creating a design using straight lines.

Their creations were taken from paper and put onto campus using colored tape.

It's an exercise in design, scale and adaptation.

"Not everything is going to plan, you just kind of have to go with the punches," graphic design major Cody Springer said. "You've got to adapt to certain situations. It's not always going to turn out how you expected to be, but it could be better."

And this class is a general elective for non-art majors as well, allowing students who may have never made a piece of art for viewing to experience the creative process.

"The goal is for those students who are not art majors to get a little bit of a sense of what the art process is like, and that they learn to be flexible, they learn to plan and the learn to refine things," said Valerie Escobedo, associate professor of art.

And with the art in full public view, the project doubles as campus beautification and enrichment.

"It makes you want to work that much harder, because you know the whole campus is going to potentially see what you're working on," said Hassan Springer, a computer science major. You can show your friends, your teammates, 'Hey, look what I got going on.' It's not just what's inside the classroom, look what I can do outside."