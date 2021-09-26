Findlay police searching for woman who allegedly robbed gas station, assaulted employee

The robbery occurred at a Stop and Go on W. Trenton Ave. late on Saturday night. Surveillance footage appears to show a man driving the getaway car.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Findlay police are searching for a woman who allegedly robbed and assaulted an employee at the Stop and Go on W. Trenton Ave. and Broad Ave. late on Saturday night.

According to the police, the suspect attempted to steal two packs of cigarettes from behind the cashier counter at the Stop and Go.

The employee told police they were physically assaulted when trying to stop the robbery.

Police say the woman fled the scene in a red SUV driven by an unidentified male.

Video surveillance of the incident shows the female suspect taking two unknown beverages from a cooler before attempting to steal the cigarettes.

The suspect appeared to be around 5’ 1” with a thin build, blonde hair, and a hooded sweatshirt and black pants. The driver of the SUV appeared to have blonde hair.