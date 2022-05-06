United Way of Hancock County wraps up its spring 28th Days of Caring

The event has grown so large they now hold a fall Days of Caring as well.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — Friday marked the end of more than 100 community projects in Hancock County thanks to local volunteers.

For 28 years, the United Way of Hancock County has held its Days of Caring event in the spring.

It's an event where volunteers from multiple organizations and businesses are given the day off work to go out and volunteer at local non-profits.

This year, the United Way wanted to make sure the volunteers didn't just do the odd jobs that needed to be done, but to also go out of their way for the people who work at these non-profits as well.

"Through all of COVID, feeding people, making sure people are housed, making sure that they're safe this whole entire time. So they are frontline workers," United Way of Hancock County CEO Angela Debosky said. "So we had some teams go out and do special projects like bringing the staff's cars in and having them detailed to say 'we see you, we care, we're behind you.'"

Coming into the week, the United Way was expecting 300 to 400 volunteers. It ended up signing up 1,000.

For the volunteers WTOL 11 met today, they are taking away just as much from the experience as they're giving.

"I'd definitely recommend it, it's a good experience to meet new people if nothing else." Rachel Block, who is volunteering from Marathon Petroleum, said.

"Just being able to help the community and just learn more about non-profits that are in the area that I had no idea about," second-year volunteer Courtney Cunningham said. "It's just a great way to connect with people."

If you're interested in your organization or business taking part in the event, the next Days of Caring is set for this September.

"There are several organizations in town and companies that will bring employees year after year. Sometimes, people are wearing Days of Caring shirts that go back 10 - 15 years, which is nice to see," Debosky said. "And then we always give the folks the opportunity if you like this, come and get engaged with us on a regular basis."