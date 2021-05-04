Days of Caring 2021 kicks off despite wet weather

In its 27th year, the United Way of Hancock County is connecting 600 volunteers with 80 local projects.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Despite the rain, folks in Findlay took time to serve their community.

It's the 27th United Way Days of Caring and throughout the week, about 600 volunteers will put in more than 2,400 volunteer hours.

Every year, local businesses allow their employees to take the work day and volunteer time at a local non-profit.

One group from Marathon Petroleum helped clean up the landscaping and install new window A/C units at Hope House for women and their children.

Hope House can shelter up to 9 households to help the women and children transition out of poor living conditions or domestic violence situations.

The work done Monday will go a long way in improving quality of life for the residents.

"Their time is priceless, and for us to try to be able to accomplish this on our own, I don't think we'd even be able to do it in the capacity that you're seeing them do in just one day, throughout the summer," said Sue Lehmnan, CEO of Hope House