Volunteers help Hancock County seniors at 50 North during Days of Caring

Volunteers helped with mobile meal prep and offered IT consultations for members of Hancock County's senior community.

FINDLAY, Ohio — Hundreds of people in Hancock County took one work day this week to volunteer. The event is usually held in the spring, but with so many agencies needing volunteers, a second week was added this fall.

Two teams from local businesses volunteered at 50 North, Hancock County's senior services agency.

One group of volunteers from Northwestern Mutual offered IT consultation for 50 North members as part of the United Way of Hancock County's Days of Caring.

"I think it's great for the community. It gets us in places that we might not normally be in. We get to see some of the areas and some of the things the community has to offer different people," Aaron Roush, from Northwestern Mutual, said.

A second group from the Reineke Findlay dealerships took time to help meal prep and pack up a round of mobile meals.

Volunteer coordinator Julie Niswander says the work being done by these volunteers is nearly second in importance to the connections made in the community by volunteering.

"This is a social function for most of these people. And a lot of our volunteers were first on the list to come back because they were so at a loss without it," Niswander said. "It takes a community to support 50 North."

50 North is always looking for more volunteers to sign up; whether it's a monthly, weekly, or even day of, commitment.

Click HERE to learn more.